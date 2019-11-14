Fee hike rollback ‘cosmetic’, say JNU teachers, students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union and teachers’ association on Wednesday termed the “partial rollback” of hostel fee hike “cosmetic”.



A JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) representative said, “If the reports are to be believed, there is a no rollback but only cosmetic changes have been made.”



The representative added they do not consider the Executive Council legitimate since eight members were not present owing to the administration not informing them about the change in the venue of the meeting.



The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said it will continue its struggle till the time the hostel manual is not be discussed with them. “If EC has passed the IHA Manual without consultation, which includes curfew timings, permission for adult students for going out and regressive notions on dress code we reject it,” they said.



“Our issue substantively is not just with the room rent but the Rs 1,700 service charge, water and electricity charge which was zero and has been steeply hiked,” they said.

“The HRD secretary while announcing the so-called rollback on Twitter has the arrogance to advise us to: ‘go back to classes’,” they said.

“With the fee hike still in place, students will be going out of classes and out of JNU. We reject this sham propaganda and selective usage of facts,” they said, adding “The Vice-Chancellor cannot run the university via Twitter”

JNU on Wednesday rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for BPL students not availing any scholarship, a move which failed to satisfy agitating students who dubbed it as an "eyewash", and decided to continue with the strike.

The decision was taken at the varsity's 283rd Executive Council (EC) meeting, HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam announced while asking the protesting students to resume classes.

The EC meeting was shifted outside the campus at the last moment fearing trouble by agitators.

On Monday, the students had gheraoed AICTE building, the venue for varsity's convocation, forcing Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to stay put for six hours.

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been demanding the withdrawal of service charges of Rs 1,700 which were introduced from next session and the one-time mess security fee, which is refundable, has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

As per the decision, there is no change in the fee for non-BPL category students as well as BPL students availing a scholarship.

The students awail two types of scholarship---JRF and SRF.

While the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) scholars are awarded Rs 31, 000 the Senior Research Fellows are awarded 35,000.

The EC also decided to remove the provisions for curfew timings and dress code from the hostel manual as demanded by students.

"JNU Executive Committee announces major rollback in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," Subrahmanyam had tweeted.

As per the statement, students belonging to BPL category and not availing any scholarships will now have to pay Rs 300 instead of Rs 600 for the single room while they will have to pay Rs 150 instead of Rs 300 for double occupancy room.

The students under the category will have to pay only 50 per cent of the utility charges (water and electricity) and service charges (mess charges, sanitation charges and supporting staff services).

A senior university official, explained, that students will have to produce a valid BPL certificate to avail the concession.

According to a varsity official, the changes will be effected from the 2020 academic session and those belonging to BPL will have adequate time for producing BPL certificates.

(With PTI inputs)