Delhi becomes most polluted city, Kejriwal says will decide on extending Odd-Even scheme Monday

Three Indian cities are in the list, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. So air pollution is not necessarily a problem specific to northern India although Delhi's pollution is double that of Kolkata.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday. | (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday. | (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even scheme would be taken on Monday as the air quality is expected to improve in the next two-three days.

"We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience," Kejriwal said at a press conference here on Friday.

"Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd-even scheme will be taken on Monday," he said.

The road-rationing scheme rolled out on November 4, ends on Friday.

"The residents cooperated very much in implementation of the scheme. There were 250-300 challans every day, which are very less considering the population," he said.

Street children in Delhi forced to breathe polluted air while selling goods to earn daily bread

The national capital has earned the dubious distinction of becoming the most polluted major city in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of 527 on Friday, as per data by Air Visual on the World AQI rankings.

The Air Visual data is updated frequently, so the caveat is that rankings and AQI counts change accordingly during the day itself.

Delhi air quality broke all records on November 5, when it was in the hazardous range for nine consecutive days, making this the longest spell of hazardous air quality since public records began, according to Air Visual.

Six of the top 10 cities fall in the Indian sub-continent, Delhi, Lahore, Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Kathmandu. So within Asia, air pollution is concentrated in South Asia.

Delhi's air pollution has been making international headlines and while India endeavours to become a global super power, the state of air pollution in the national capital is ticking all the wrong boxes for global tourists, investors and international perception towards India.

As per the world AQI rankings, Delhi is followed by Lahore in Pakistan at 234. However, there is a huge gap between the two and Delhi is suffering more pollution with a difference of more than two times.

At the third spot is Tashkent in Uzbekistan at 185 count which is a surprise because it is in a region considered to be not so congested and polluted.

Pakistan port city, Karachi is at the fourth place with an AQI count of 180, followed by Kolkata at 161 in the fifth place. China marks its entry with Chengdu with an AQI of 158.

Hanoi in Vietnam with an AQI of 158 is at the seventh spot followed by Guangzhou in China with an AQI of 157.

India's financial capital, Mumbai is in the ninth place with an AQI of 153 and the dubious Top 10 concludes with Kathmandu in Nepal at 152.

On Thursday, a number of children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the air-pollution crisis, which has led to a health emergency-like situation.

(With IANS inputs)

