Home Cities Delhi

Marathon for kids in soaring air pollution levels draws flak in Delhi

The event, ‘Run for Children’, was organised jointly at Nehru Park by morning walkers and NGOs led by Prayas, also a non-profit body.

Published: 15th November 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A 'Run for Children' was flagged off in the national capital on November 14.

A 'Run for Children' was flagged off in the national capital on November 14. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the city continued to be in the grip of a thick layer of smog and schools stayed closed on account of the soaring air pollution levels in the national capital, more than 3,500 children took part in a marathon organised on the occasion of Children’s Day. 

The event, ‘Run for Children’, was organised jointly at Nehru Park by morning walkers and NGOs led by Prayas, also a non-profit body.

ALSO READ: Delhi gasps for breath in poisonous air

The organisers claimed they had permission from both the Centre and the Delhi government for holding the event and weren’t aware of the circular asking schools to stay shut and children to stay indoors, to the extent possible.

Amodh Kanth, the founder of Prayas, said the marathon is an annual event for the benefit of unprivileged children, who turned up in big numbers at Vinay Marg at 6.30 in the morning.

ALSO READ | Good Air Summit: 1.5 thousand students pledge to save environment

“This day is like Republic Day or Independence Day for these children. It holds a lot of importance for children, who have been forced into labour or are homeless. They practice for a month for this run and look forward to it with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement,” Kanth said, adding around 100 volunteers, including eminent personalities, hold the event at every year.

Despite repeated calls and messages, the media adviser to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal couldn’t be reached for a comment in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Run for Children Nehru Park Delhi Smog Delhi pollution Delhi air emergency
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp