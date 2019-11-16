Home Cities Delhi

AAP slams BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for skipping meeting on pollution

The AAP launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for his absence from a crucial parliamentary meeting on air pollution held on Friday.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for his absence from a crucial parliamentary meeting on air pollution held on Friday.

The cricketer-turned-politician came under attack after a picture of him enjoying poha and jalebi along with cricketer VVS Laxman was circulated on social media.

Soon after the picture went viral, AAP leader Atishi who contested against Gambhir in the general elections, stated that it was ‘unfortunate’ for the people of his constituency — East Delhi that their leader does not see air pollution as a priority.

Hitting back, Gambhir stated that the AAP and others are running “propaganda” against him. “My constituency will judge me by my work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the ‘honest CM’ of Delhi,” Gambhir said, adding that he was planning to install giant air purifiers across the constituency within a few weeks.

TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI AAP Arvind Kejriwal
