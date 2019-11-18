Home Cities Delhi

No need of odd-even scheme now as pollution levels down in Delhi: Kejriwal

The Delhi government brought the scheme into effect from November 4 as the city's air quality plunged into the 'severe' category.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari arrives in Parliament on a bicycle on the first day of Winter session. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clearing the suspense on the extension of the ‘Odd-Even’ vehicle rationing plan in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday that since the smog shrouding the city had lifted significantly, there was no need for the arrangement to be persisted with.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the CM said the “sky was clear now” and there was “no need of ‘Odd-Even’”. The arrangement, which mandates plying of odd and even-numbered vehicles on alternate days, had been in force to cut vehicular emissions at a time the city’s air pollution levels had reached alarming levels.

ALSO READ | North India air pollution: Environment Secretary calls for high-level meeting with four state Chief Secys

In a huge relief for residents who had been literally choking on toxic air, weather conditions improved significantly over the weekend, bringing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to ‘poor’ and even ‘moderate’ levels in some places.

The plan had been in force from November 4 to 15. Last week, the CM had said that a call on extending the ‘Odd-Even’ plan would be taken after assessing the weather conditions. The plan was introduced in 2016 in the wake of severe air pollution levels across Delhi-NCR.

However, the plan, this time, was put on hold for two days in the view of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, also known as Guru Purab. While the government, yet again, fell back on the ‘Odd-Even’ to rid the city of foul air, the Supreme Court questioned the plan, calling it a “half-baked” solution.

MPs send out clear pollution message

Several MPs on Monday made a statement against pollution in the national capital by riding bicycles, sporting masks and even choosing electric vehicles over fuel guzzlers as they arrived in Parliament on the first day of the Winter session. The air quality in the city improved marginally on Monday. At 9 am on Monday, the AQI in the Capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

