Home Nation

North India air pollution: Environment Secretary calls for high-level meeting with four state Chief Secys

Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been called for a high-level meeting over the severe air pollution in these states.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Students cover their faces with masks to protect themselves from morning air pollution, at Firoz Shah Road.

Students cover their faces with masks to protect themselves from morning air pollution, in Delhi . (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Environment Secretary called a high-level meeting on Monday with the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the severe air pollution in these northern states.

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, C.K. Mishra, also called senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power and Ministry of Agriculture for the meeting.

"Among other agenda items related to tackling the issue of air pollution, the meeting is called for monitoring the measures that are currently already underway. In light of the coming winter season, the meeting will also discuss the additional measures required to reduce the severity of air pollution," an official statement said.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir 'missing' posters surface in Delhi after he skips pollution meet

Officials of Ministry of Home Affairs will also be present, who will put forth measures required for more effective traffic management, which is another factor aggravating the problem of air pollution.

"The meeting will also be attended by municipal commissioners of NDMC, SDMC, EDMC etc. District Collectors of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, NOIDA, Greater Noida will also participate via video conferencing," the statement added.

The northern Indian states have been witnessing severe air pollution since last month, with the air quality even touched the 'emergency' mark.

ALSO READ | What India can learn from other countries to beat air pollution

The air pollution in the national capital was so toxic after Diwali that the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and had advised people, especially children and the aged, to limit their exposure to the environment.

Also, a meeting of a parliamentary standing committee to discuss the rising levels of air pollution in the national capital was postponed as most participants, including Member of Parliament from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, skipped the meeting.

The Delhi government had urged the Centre numerous times to take steps to deal with the air pollution as it has blamed the stubble burning in the neighbouring states for the deteriorating air quality here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution stubble burning north india air pollution
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp