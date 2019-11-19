Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police register two FIRs against protesting JNU students

Today, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students. 

Published: 19th November 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

JNU protest

Jawaharlal Nehru University students during a protest march towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session in New Delhi Monday Nov. 18 2019. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Online Desk

Delhi police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against JNU students in connection with the on going-protests over hostel fee hike.

One FIR was registered under Sections 186 (Obstructing public servant from discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Kishan Garh Police Station, Delhi.

The second one was lodged at the Lodhi Colony police station, he added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur, a case under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered at the Lodhi Colony police station regarding Monday's incident at Aurobindo Marg.

IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committ­ed in prosecution of common object), 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act were also added to the FIR, Thakur said.

ALSO READ: Government afraid of any university encouraging free flow of thought - Congress on JNU protest

On Monday, Hundreds of JNU students rocked the national capital on Monday, bringing several parts of the city to a halt.

Over 100 students who were detained by the police during the day, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were released by evening.

According to the police, nearly 30 police personnel and 15 students were injured during the eight-hour protest, in which thousands of students from different universities across the national capital took part.

Today, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students. 

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Saugata Roy (TMC), T N Prathapan (Cong) and Danish Ali (BSP) accused the government of using force to suppress the voice of students. Roy dubbed as "unfortunate" the use of force on students, saying the hike should be rolled back as poor students will find it difficult to pay the fees.

ALSO READ: Strikes, lathi charges and water cannons - JNU's unending tryst with the spotlight

Prathpan said the students are protesting for their rights. "The government is undemocratically suppressing their voice against fee hike. The government is ruining higher education institutions," he said.

He also demanded a high-level probe into the "atrocities" committed against students of the university.

Danish Ali too demanded a probe into the lathi-charge and sought an "apology" from the government.

But Speaker Om Birla did not allow him to speak further as his Zero Hour notice was on another issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

