Delhi

Political discourse in Delhi will be based on development: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP chief said that people will vote for AAP given the work the party has done over the last five years.

Published: 28th November 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on Wednesday| Arun Kumar

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi elections inch closer, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal struck the first political salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, saying that the saffron party is indulging in a political gimmick over unauthorised colonies. He also demanded that residents of these colonies be given the registry papers within three days of application. 

"The upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi will be contested based on all the progress that has been made in Delhi over the last five years. The political discourse in Delhi will be based on all the developments that have taken place in the city over the last five years. This  will be the first election to be contested on the criteria of development in the 70-year history of India. People of Delhi will be voting for the AAP because of all the work that it has done in Delhi. We have worked hard to develop the unauthorised colonies," Kejriwal said, while addressing a press conference.

ALSO READ| 20000 registered to volunteer with AAP in 24 hours after launch of campaign: Arvind Kejriwal

Lashing out at the opposition for doing little for the development of unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said that the BJP is indulging in a political and media gimmick by providing registration papers to just “100 property owners” before the Assembly elections.

"Their (BJP) agenda ahead of the upcoming elections is clear now. We only want registration of properties in the unauthorised colonies. Immediately after the formation of our government, we sent a proposal to regularise the colonies to the Centre on 12th November 2015. But the Centre failed to take any action on the same for four years... It is now, when people are starting to question their efforts towards the development of Delhi, that they started working on the regularisation of these colonies," he said.

ALSO READ| Centre stopped supply of onion at controlled price to Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Noting that reports in media suggests that only 100 property owners will receive registration papers before the assembly election while rest will receive registration after the elections, Kejriwal demanded for a system where people shall get registred within three days of their application. 

"We demand to establish such a system where the people shall get the registration documents within three days of their application. There should not be any discrimination of providing registry to only 100 people,"  Kejriwal added.

TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi BJP AAP 2020 Delhi elections
