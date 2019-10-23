Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's picture on bus tickets, Delhi BJP files complaint with Lokayukta

Pink tickets having face value of Rs 10 each will be given to women commuters from October 29 under the Delhi government’s free ride scheme.

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal . ( Photo | Parveen Negi )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “misusing his power” by getting his photograph printed on the tickets that will be issued to women passengers for free travel in DTC and cluster buses.

Pink tickets having face value of Rs 10 each will be given to women commuters from October 29 under the Delhi government’s free ride scheme. The government will then reimburse the transporter based on the number of such tickets issued.

Besides complaining to the Delhi Lokayukta, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to stop the “blatant misuse of power” by Kejriwal.

It is important to stop the Delhi government from printing and circulating tickets to “avoid wasteful expenditure of government exchequer”, Gupta said.

“If the move to forestall the printing of photographs on tickets is not immediately taken, the misuse of power for personal glorification will set in motion dismantling democratic process,” the petition said.

However, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader said, “Our Prime Minister’s photo is there on all the banners of schemes like Ayushmann Bharat, etc. Why does BJP not complain about it?” 

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Free Buses for Women Delhi BJP Lokayukta
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp