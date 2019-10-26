Home Cities Delhi

AAP tears into BJP over tainted Haryana MLA Kanda's offer of support

MLA Gopal Kanda, who is accused of abetting the suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma, offered to lend his support to the saffron party to form the government in Haryana, causing widespread criticism.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the offer of support by newly-elected Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda. She said the party, which once patronized tainted netas such as Swami Chinmayanand and Kuldeep Sengar, is now considering taking the support of a leader accused of rape and murder.

The AAP leader, who contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully from East Delhi constituency, wondered if the BJP was willing “to form the government in Haryana with the support of the same Gopal Kanda whom they opposed earlier”.

ALSO READ | No justice if such leaders are in power: Geetika Sharma's brother on Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

After the Haryana polls threw up a hung verdict, with the BJP failing to get an absolute majority, a few Independent MLAs offered to lend their support to the saffron party to form the government. Kanda, who is accused of abetting the suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma, was one of them.

In her suicide letter, the air hostess named Kanda as the one responsible for driving her to take the extreme step. Kanda also faces charges under IPC sections 76 and 377 (rape and sodomy).

The AAP spokesperson said, “I want to ask Delhi BJP leaders, especially the ones who had been raising their voice against Kanda till a few years back, if they will now protest against party leaders in Haryana as well as the central BJP leadership.”

Sanjay Singh, the AAP’s election-in-charge in the national capital, also slammed the BJP, saying, “It is Haryana from where the BJP gave the call for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. It is ironic that the same BJP is now standing with a leader accused of rape and murder.”

Accused of abetting air hostess’ suicide

Newly-elected MLA Gopal Kanda is accused of abetting the suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma, was one of them. The air hostess named him as the one responsible for her fate in her suicide letter

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Gopal Kanda Kuldeep Sengar Swami Chinmayanand
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp