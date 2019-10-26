Home Nation

No justice if such leaders are in power: Geetika Sharma's brother on Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

Businessman-turned-politician Gopal Kanda has extended his unconditional support to the BJP for forming the state government.

Published: 26th October 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda

Ex-Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The brother of Geetika Sharma, an air hostess who was allegedly driven to suicide by then Haryana MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda in 2012, on Friday hit out against the prospect of the BJP joining hands with the tainted politician for forming a government in Haryana.

"Where do we go to find justice, if people like Gopal Kanda are allowed to run constituencies? What about the slogan we have in Haryana - Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao - if we are giving the responsibility of women to a hooligan?" Ankit Sharma told a TV channel.

On Thursday, after the announcement of the results of Haryana Assembly elections, where the BJP fell short by six seats from the magical figure of 46 needed for a majority, there had been reports about talks about the party's top leaders meeting Kanda to enlist his support.

ALSO READ: Twitterati urge BJP to ditch Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda

The businessman-turned-politician has extended his unconditional support to the BJP for forming the state government.

Sharma told TV channels on Friday that it is very demotivating for the family of a victim if the perpetrator of the crime is allowed to have a stake in forming a state government.

"It is very disappointing for a family that has lost two members to somebody's power and stature. I just want to ask, are we really asking for support to form a government from a criminal? I have lost my sister and my mother seven years back and that suffering is continuing yet. What kind of a nation are we? Please do not ask for support from someone who is involved in criminal activities," he said.

ALSO READ: How Gopal Kanda became a king-maker of Haryana politics

While Geetika, a 23-year-old air hostess with the now-defunct MDLR airlines, which was owned by Kanda, had committed suicide in 2012 alleging harassment by Kanda and one of his aides, her mother, Anuradha, also killed herself a few months later apparently unable to bear the loss of her daughter.

Kanda was a minister in the Congress-led Haryana state government at the time that he was accused of abetting Geetika's suicide. He had formed the Haryana Lokhit Party later on whose ticket he won the recently-concluded assembly elections in the state from the Sirsa constituency. The criminal case against him is pending in the Rouse Avenue court of New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Geetika Sharma Gopal Kanda Geetika Sharma death Geetika Sharma suicide
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp