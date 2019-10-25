Home Nation

Twitterati urge BJP to ditch Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda

While some have launched online polls on the issue of taking support from Kanda, many others have strongly opposed the idea.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda

Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda offered his support to help the BJP form the government in Haryana, a large number of people took to Twitter to urge the party not to take support from the controversial leader.

While some have launched online polls on the issue of taking support from Kanda, many others have strongly opposed the idea.

"@BJP4India@BJP4Haryana It's better to sacrifice a chance of making govt rather than taking support of #GopalKanda , it's just a matter of 5 years only. 40 seats you have won, 36 % votes you have secured. Don't hurt sentiments of cadre and people who have voted for you," wrote one Twitter user who describes himself as a "proud Indian, a Hindu, a nationalist".

ALSO READ: How Gopal Kanda became a king-maker of Haryana politics

"#betibachaoBetipadhao even if the @BJP4India does not form the government, it should never take the support of #GopalKanda ....taking his support is rejecting core values of humanity...," said another user who describes himself as a "socialist".

Kanda was accused of abetting the suicide of a young air hostess Geetika Sharma, who worked with his airlines company, by harassing her and, according to her suicide note, "misusing her".

The woman committed suicide in August 2012. Kanda was sent to Tihar Jail where he remained incarcerated from 2012 to 2014. He continues to face trial in the air hostess suicide case, which is now in the evidence stage in a trial court.

ALSO READ: Dushyant Chautala ready to support any party that meets these demands...

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has also urged the party leadership not to take his support.

Bharti said that the party should take support from leaders with a clean image.

In a series of tweets, Bharti said, "I have been informed that independent MLA Gopal Kanda has offered his support to us. Gopal Kanda is accused of abetting suicide of a girl, whose mother also committed suicide after failing to get justice. The matter is sub judice. He is out on bail."

Some Twitter users, however, cautioned against a "media trial" and urged people not to judge Kanda on the basis of allegations.

ALSO READ: BJP divided over taking support from tainted Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

Others even went to the extent of comparing him with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

"#GopalKanda and @ShashiTharoor are same, both are accused, as per law of land they are still not convicted but in media trial both are guilty. At the time of accusation both were Congressi. In democracy both won election means public is happy with their social work, that's all," said one user.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Kanda​ Sirsa MLA
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp