COVID-19 isolation ward doctors callous, food inedible: Minorities panel to AAP government

The panel alleged that COVID-19 suspects from different parts of the country, are being housed with COVID-19 patients despite having tested negative for the infection.

Published: 25th April 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

The homeless offer prayer outside the Jama Masjid Mosque on the eve of Ramzan during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission on Friday urged the AAP government to improve the condition of isolation facilities, claiming that two people have died “due to the callous and uncooperative nature of officers and doctors at these camps and erratic supply of food”.

Chairperson of the panel Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan said two diabetic inmates have died within ten days, the last being on April 22.

The commission requested CM Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal to carry out a probe in the matter and said the deaths took place due to erratic supply of food and denial of medicines and medical care.

The minorities panel alleged that the food being served to the inmates is “hardly edible”, therefore, causing stomach problems.The panel alleged that COVID-19 suspects from different parts of the country, are being housed with COVID-19 patients despite having tested negative for the infection.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

“People kept at quarantine centres include the elderly with health issues who require special care and medical attention. They have completed 25 days in quarantine, much past the required 14 days. Out of 21 positive cases of Tablighis at Sultanpuri camp, only around four to five were reportedly taken to hospitals,” the panel said

Meanwhile, In a separate earlier letter again to both Kejriwal and the L-G and CM, the Delhi Minorities Commission raised the issue of “ban on Azaan”.

“The issue of azaan from mosques is very pressing due to the beginning of the month of Ramzan (beginning Saturday)when Muslims fast and break their fast on hearing the azaan at sunset,” he said.

Khan said in a statement that in some cases policemen have even removed the loudspeakers from mosques. Delhi Police, meanwhile, said azaan is allowed but urged people to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan.

