STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

SpiceJet freighter had landed in Shanghai on April 15 to load critical medical supplies for India.

Published: 25th April 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from Shanghai, China landed in Delhi late on Friday night.

"The SpiceJet freighter SG7017 carrying coronavirus medical supplies from Shanghai landed in Delhi late last night. The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies," said an official statement issued by the SpiceJet.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The flight had landed in Shanghai on April 15 to load critical medical supplies for India.

"We're delighted that this first-ever flight could help the country during this hour of need!" SpiceJet had said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp