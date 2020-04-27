33 staffers at Delhi's Max hospital test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 33 staffers of a leading private hospital in east Delhi, including two doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks, sources said on Monday.

Max Healthcare group had announced two weeks ago that it was going to conduct tests for COVID-19 on all its employees and patients at its facilities across the country.

"Since the test started, 33 staffers, including two doctors, nurses, paramedics, and non-medical staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Max Hospital, Patparganj, till date," a source said.

Max Hospital, Patparganj is an upscale health facility in east Delhi.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 patient successfully cured using plasma therapy in Delhi's Max Hospital

All the affected people have been shifted to a quarantine facility in East Block of Max Hospital, Saket in south Delhi, sources said.

The East Block of the hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Healthcare workers from hospitals under Max Healthcare (18,000), BLK Hospital (3,000) and Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai (3,000) will be tested over the next few weeks, officials of Max Healthcare had earlier said.

The move had come in the wake of a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff at Max Hospital, Saket earlier testing positive for coronavirus.