STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

4.11% health workers infected in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan

The Health Minister also told the officials attending the video conference that efforts should be made so that the number of cases and containment zones in the national capital come down.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker

There are more than 3,000 coronavirus cases in the national capital. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that at least 33 doctors at present are infected by Covid-19 in the national capital.

The minister held a video conference with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and surveillance officers to discuss the Covid-19 containment strategies and assess the ground reports.

Harsh Vardhan said that at least 4.11 per cent of the healthcare workers in Delhi have been affected by coronavirus, which is a worrisome trend.

ALSO READ | Indigenous COVID-19 testing kits will be available in May: Health Minister

"In Delhi, the percentage of health workers affected by Covid-19 is 4.11 per cent. This includes 13 paramedics, 26 nurses, 24 field workers and 33 doctors. They are the worst affected by the Covid-19 exposure in some way or the other. This is worrying," said the Health Minister.

He also told the officials attending the video conference that efforts should be made so that the number of cases and containment zones in the national capital come down.

"Another thing which is worrying is the number of hotspots. There are around 96 to 98 hotspots in Delhi, and this number should come down. However, we know that Delhi has to bear the brunt of people coming from outside while the Markaz has also spread the disease. But we have to improve the situation in Delhi in a speedy manner," said Harsh Vardhan.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are more than 3,000 coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus corona warrior COVID-19 health workers in Delhi Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp