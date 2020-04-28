CRPF SI dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi, more than 40 other jawans test positive

Sana Shakil By

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) recorded its first death due to coronavirus on Tuesday. A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector succumbed to the infection at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital around 4 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

Mohammad Ikram Hussain was with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi.

There are 48 active cases of coronavirus in the CRPF, India's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel.

The total cases include 46 from Hussain's battalion.

Sources in the CRPF said that the entire battalion, comprising over 1000 personnel, is being tested. About 400 CRPF personnel and their families have already been tested for COVID-19 in connection with this chain in Delhi and the results of 257 personnel are expected soon, officials said. The battalion has been quarantined and sealed, officials said.

Besides 46 troopers of the 31st batallion, two other CRPF personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. One is from the 194th batallion (Delhi) and the other case is from Ahmedabad wherein a personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF), the specialised unit of CRPF, has been found to be COVID-19 positive.

The about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties under the command of the Minister of Home Affairs (MHA).

There have been some positive cases in other CAPFs like the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force. Some among them have been cured.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Director General of CRPF AP Maheshwari have condoled the death of the trooper.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of brave Sub-Inspector Mohammed Ikram Hussain who was fighting the coronavirus infection. He fought the disease bravely till the end. His contribution to service and internal security of the country will continue to inspire citizens,” Shah tweeted.

The minister also also wrote, “Losing a brave soldier is an irreparable loss for us. The entire country and the central government are with his family in this moment of grief.”

The trooper, who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, he said.

CRPF chief Maheshwari said in a tweet that the official “contracted the viral infection in the line of duty”. “He faced it valiantly but succumbed. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the family in the hour of grief and reiterate our commitment to the people,” he said.