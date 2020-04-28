STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Centre warns against indiscriminate use of plasma therapy for treating COVID-19

 "Till ICMR concludes its study and the results are known, this therapy should not be used as a treatment or to make any claims. It is illegal and can jeopardize patients," Lav Aggarwal said.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID-19

The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after a corporate hospital in Delhi claimed to have cured a critical COVID-19 patient using plasma therapy, the Centre warned against its indiscriminate use, saying it is still unproven and experimental and could be harmful to patients.

"The Indian Council for Medical Research has stated clearly that there are no approved therapies for COVID-19, including plasma therapy anywhere in the world and the agency is doing a clinical trial related to the therapy," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Tuesday.

"Till ICMR concludes its study and the results are known, this therapy should not be used as a treatment or to make any claims. It is illegal and can jeopardize (the lives of) patients," the official added.

The convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental way of transfusing antibodies from a recovered patient to the person who is still suffering from the ailment and has been tried in several countries for very sick COVID-19 patients, but there is no conclusive evidence on its success in treating the disease yet.

Several states have shown keen interest in using the therapy.

READ | Plasma donated by me saved lives of three patients: Delhi's first donor

The clarification by the Union government assumes major significance since it comes following the claim by the Max hospital in Delhi that it had cured a 49-year-old coronavirus patient on ventilator support after infusing him with plasma donated by a recovered patient.

The hospital had said that it had facilitated the administration of plasma on "compassionate grounds" after the family of the patient arranged a donor. 

Government sources, however, maintained that the hospital had not carried out the treatment as part of any clinical trial and did not have the requisite permission.

While doubts persist on whether the therapy can be useful for COVID-19 patients as antibodies from other persons can trigger a severe allergic reaction in some patients, a few infectious disease experts expressed support for the use of the therapy in severely ill patients.

"I don’t think ICMR permission should be required for plasma therapy which is used routinely for a number of medical conditions and is largely a safe and time-tested form of treatment," said veteran virologist Dr T Jacob John.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plasma therapy Lav Aggarwal ICMR Max Hospital Coronavirus covid19 treatment
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp