STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus patient alleges being 'kept next to bodies' at Delhi's LNJP hospital, charge refuted

LNJP authorities refuted the allegations, saying, this patient 'required psychotherapy and counselling that was arranged for him'.

Published: 29th April 2020 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Trauma center Which has been converted to dedicated COVID Hospital

Representaitional image. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A video has surfaced on social media in which a coronavirus patient has alleged that he was kept on a bed "next to dead bodies" at a hospital here, a charge refuted by authorities at the facility.

The video circulating on WhatsApp and other networking platforms shows a man, wearing a mask, who apparently shot the video inside the ward of LNJP Hospital where he is admitted. In the video, he alleges that he was kept on a bed in a ward that had "dead bodies next to his bed" and that he was not getting good on time.

ALSO READ| Delhi now plans micro containment zone strategy to curb coronavirus spread

LNJP authorities refuted the allegations, saying, this patient "required psychotherapy and counselling that was arranged for him. He is currently being attended to by specialists in the field". There was no problem of food or water in that particular ward or any other ward of the hospital, a senior official of the hospital said.

"The issue of him being in the midst of dead bodies also appears to be incorrect as there has been no death reported from ward 27 on that day or the day prior to that," the official said. The LNJP is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi, run by the city government. No coronavirus death has been reported in Delhi in the last three days.

In response to reports that nurses at the neighbouring GB Pant Hospital were not getting adequate facilities, and health kit was not being provided to a staff who came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, authorities said, the issue of the nursing staff of GB Pant Hospital has been resolved.

ALSO READ| 4.11 per cent health workers infected with COVID-19 in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan

"Immediate contacts of the COVID-positive patient have been provided suitable accommodation at GB Pant Hospital's nursing home and upgraded food facility has also been arranged for them," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LNJP Hospital Coronavirus COVID19 Delhi COVID patient COVID patient dead bodies
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp