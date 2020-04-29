Coronavirus patient alleges being 'kept next to bodies' at Delhi's LNJP hospital, charge refuted

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A video has surfaced on social media in which a coronavirus patient has alleged that he was kept on a bed "next to dead bodies" at a hospital here, a charge refuted by authorities at the facility.

The video circulating on WhatsApp and other networking platforms shows a man, wearing a mask, who apparently shot the video inside the ward of LNJP Hospital where he is admitted. In the video, he alleges that he was kept on a bed in a ward that had "dead bodies next to his bed" and that he was not getting good on time.

LNJP authorities refuted the allegations, saying, this patient "required psychotherapy and counselling that was arranged for him. He is currently being attended to by specialists in the field". There was no problem of food or water in that particular ward or any other ward of the hospital, a senior official of the hospital said.

"The issue of him being in the midst of dead bodies also appears to be incorrect as there has been no death reported from ward 27 on that day or the day prior to that," the official said. The LNJP is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi, run by the city government. No coronavirus death has been reported in Delhi in the last three days.

In response to reports that nurses at the neighbouring GB Pant Hospital were not getting adequate facilities, and health kit was not being provided to a staff who came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, authorities said, the issue of the nursing staff of GB Pant Hospital has been resolved.

"Immediate contacts of the COVID-positive patient have been provided suitable accommodation at GB Pant Hospital's nursing home and upgraded food facility has also been arranged for them," the official said.