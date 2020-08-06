STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM visits sexual assault victim at AIIMS, promises Rs 10 lakh for her family

Kejriwal told reporters that the government will make sure that those found guilty will get strict punishment.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at AIIMS where a 12-year-old sexual assault victim has been admitted. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the 12-year-old girl at AIIMS on Thursday, two days after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the national capital's Paschim Vihar area.

Kejriwal told reporters that the government will make sure that those found guilty will get strict punishment.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members," he told reporters.

Kejriwal said, "The condition of the girl is very serious and she has grave injuries. She is unconscious. She was admitted in a very bad condition and is very critical. It will be observed in the next 24 to 48 hours whether she comes out of danger. Hope she recovers soon."

Earlier, expressing his shock over the incident, the CM said, "The news of a violent crime with a 12-year-old girl has shaken the soul from inside. Criminals should not be allowed to roam around freely. I am going to AIIMS in a while to know the condition of the victim."

ALSO READ: 12-year-old stable after surgery, says AIIMS doctor

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest at AIIMS against the Delhi Govt over crime against women in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under the relevant sections after it came to light.

"A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and attacked in Paschim Vihar area of Delhi yesterday. She was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later referred to AIIMS. A case has been filed under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act," the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi rape case minor girl rape case crime against children AIIMS POCSO Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp