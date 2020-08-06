Delhi CM visits sexual assault victim at AIIMS, promises Rs 10 lakh for her family

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the 12-year-old girl at AIIMS on Thursday, two days after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the national capital's Paschim Vihar area.

Kejriwal told reporters that the government will make sure that those found guilty will get strict punishment.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members," he told reporters.

Kejriwal said, "The condition of the girl is very serious and she has grave injuries. She is unconscious. She was admitted in a very bad condition and is very critical. It will be observed in the next 24 to 48 hours whether she comes out of danger. Hope she recovers soon."

Earlier, expressing his shock over the incident, the CM said, "The news of a violent crime with a 12-year-old girl has shaken the soul from inside. Criminals should not be allowed to roam around freely. I am going to AIIMS in a while to know the condition of the victim."

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest at AIIMS against the Delhi Govt over crime against women in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under the relevant sections after it came to light.

"A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and attacked in Paschim Vihar area of Delhi yesterday. She was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later referred to AIIMS. A case has been filed under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act," the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.