Perils of wearing masks during yoga amid coronavirus

One of the Unlock 3.0 guidelines by the Ministry of Ayush for fitness and yoga institutes, states that students must wear a visor while practising yoga, but ‘use of mask (in particular N-95) may cause difficulty in breathing.’ City yoga teachers and medical professionals agree that a mask hinders smooth breathing, vital to improve the flexibility of each step that constitutes an asana. But, they have differing views whether it is safe to do so in a public space. Latest studies indicate that SARSCoV- 2 virus particles can linger in the air as aerosols.

It is futile therefore to strictly adhere to the other SOPs – six-feet social distancing, sanitisers, thermal checks, personal yoga mats, water bottles, napkins, no centralised air-conditioning – if you ditch the mask in the first place. It is why many teachers want to continue holding live sessions from home and not at a studio. Rajni Raikwar, 26, a Hatha- Ashtang-Transformational yoga teacher from Paschim Vihar, is content with her daily intake of 10-13 students to her individual and group virtual sessions. The gym she is associated with asked her to resume classes on their premises, but she declined. “I tried reverse/ forward bending postures doing Chakrasana (wheel pose), Sirsasana (head pose), and Surya Namaskar (sun salutations) wearing a mask, but it was uncomfortable.

Using a visor is less risky, a step better, but I won’t step in public without a mask on.” Sarvesh Shashi, 28, Founder of Sarva Yoga, says when he reopens his fitness centres, masks won’t be worn inside the class. “Inhaling/exhaling in a restrictive manner will do more bad than good. We will keep the windows open, run classes with 50 per cent capacity.” But what rattles Shashi is the inability of the thermal scanner to detect asymptomatic people.

“This is why we are still deciding when to reopen, whether August end, September 1st, or later.” Online classes are the safest right now, feels Shashi, and calls Sarva Yoga, a digital- first company. “We completed five billion online classes since the pandemic began, and more people are joining us. Our brick-and-mortar institutes will become part of the digital ecosystem later, only to shoot online classes.” Meanwhile, Jyoti Gupta, 54, a Hatha Yoga instructor from East of Kailash, is hunting for a studio space because “how can I tell if someone is breathing right in an online class? I can only see you in a small window.

Correct breathing makes the stretching exercises more effective, strengthens your muscles, neutralises stress. In a physical class, I can walk up to you five times to help you get the right posture and see all your mistakes clearly.” Gupta, a certified teacher from Sivananda Ashram, agrees to the no-mask rule inside a studio. “Plus, impossible to attempt fast-paced power yoga.“ Neha Saigal, a Hatha Yoga teacher with Hith Yoga centre at Defence Colony, agrees that online classes have limitations, but has found a way around it - asking other students to emulate the one doing it correctly. She also agrees that a mask hinders smooth breathing. Saigal would know.

On International Yoga Day, 2019, she held a ‘whitemask protest yoga’ at Lodhi Gardens to demonstrate that “yoga and air pollution don’t mix well”, and says it was difficult to breathe in the “heavily polluted air”, but also doing yoga with the mask on. “If you have the privilege to attend an online class, continue with that because you don’t have to wear a mask at home.” Just like yoga teachers, doctors are divided on the issue.Dr SK Chhabra, Pulmonologist, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, says if institutes follow the 2-metre social distancing mark, “the importance of the mask decreases and so does the risk. At many areas in Delhi where the situation has improved, group activities can start carefully.” However, Dr Vikas Maurya, Pulmonologist, Fortis Healthecare, is sceptical about the nomask policy in the guidelines. “Obviously the economy should reopen, but many gyms and centres operate in a single room.

How will these maintain social distancing? Just because the cases are decreasing in Delhi doesn’t mean we can relax again. About 1,000 cases still come in every day. It took months to make people adjust to wearing a mask, but once you take off the mask in public, your habit of wearing one will go down.” Yoga institutes, too, are acting according to the discretion of the board members. Sivananda Ashram (Kalish Colony) will open doors on August 17. Apart from the MHA protocol, the institute has its own rules – awareness posters, no gathering in the reception, and such.

Director PC Kapoor adds, “If you don’t have any ailment, it is okay to perform yoga at an institute with social distancing, windows open, and no AC. We might provide three-layered surgical masks” About resuming yoga classes at Sri Aurobindo Ashram at Hauz Khas, Director Dr Ramesh Bijlani, says that won’t happen in the near future. “The ashram has not had a single case so far and so we prefer to be cautious.” If these diametrically opposite viewpoints have left you confused, Saigal offers a solution. “It is your choice whether to do yoga outdoors or at home,. People who did not venture out of their homes have also got COVID,” she reasons, leaving the ball in your court.

Hatha Yoga teacher, Jyoti Gupta, demonstrates the Halasana pose above and asks a pertinent question, “how can I tell if someone is breathing right in an online class? I can only see you in a small window.”