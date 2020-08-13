STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Independence day, police look to crack down on ‘Chinese manjha’

Some of the strings used for these kiteflying competitions are coated with glass, metal and those strings,  called 'Chinese manjhas,' can prove fatal if they strike around the neck.

Kite festival (File Photo | EPS / R.Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a tradition, Delhi skies are studded with kites of various shapes and sizes just as Independence Day approaches. Flying kites has become a symbol of freedom, with both the young and the old taking part in kite-flying competitions either on their rooftops or empty grounds. Young kids rushing to kite shops to buy kites and charkhis is a common sight.

However, it is not entirely a happy picture. Some of the strings used for these kiteflying competitions are coated with glass and metal. These are popularly known as the ‘Chinese manjha’ in the market. The string can prove fatal if it strikes around the neck. In recent years many people including children have lost their lives because of it, prompting the government to ban it in 2017 in Delhi.

The National Green Tribunal ordered a total ban on manjha made of nylon or any other synthetic material in 2017 as well. As Independence Day nears, the use of drones and paragliders have already been banned by the Delhi Police. Now, the police is keeping a constant vigil on the sale of glass-coated manjha in the market. 

Bihar to applaud capital's COVID warriors, plasma donors at Independence Day function

“Using kite thread made out of plastic, nylon or similar synthetic materials are popularly known as ‘Chinese manjha’ or any other thread coated with glass or metallic powder causes injury to humans and birds which at times proves fatal. Such deaths and incidents have been seen in the past few years,” said an official. 

Several police stations in have been asked to escalate vigil in their areas around kite shops and see if rules are being flouted and the banned manjha is being secretly sold or purchased. 

​“Any person found selling the metallic powder or nylon or plastic majhas would be booked under section 188 of the IPC,” said the officer. Surprise raids are also being conducted at various shops in different parts of the city. Most of the manjha supplies in Delhi come from Bareilly, Meerut and even Noida.

