'Corona warriors' to be honoured by Delhi govt on Independence Day for 'tireless service'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will honour ‘corona warriors’ such as doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, police personnel, and government officials, who have been risking their lives and working to contain the spread of the pandemic, during the Independence Day celebrations.

Senior government officials said the general administration department (GAD) had asked all districts to send names of the doctors and other officials, who worked tirelessly to perform their duties during the unprecedented health crisis in the city.

​“The list is being prepared which includes recommendations for doctors especially district surveillance officers. They will be bestowed recognition on August 15,” said an official. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government will not hold a mega cultural event on August 15 at Chhatrasal Stadium but a small function will take place at the Delhi secretariat in which representatives of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, ambulance drivers, and police personnel will be present.



“This time the special attraction will be the Covid Warriors of Delhi. One representative of the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, ambulance drivers, police personnel will be present,” said General Administration Department Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

The Central jail officials will be honoured for their good work, he added. CM Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest on the occasion. All 70 MLAs, seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs, three mayors, chief justice of Delhi HC, and senior bureaucrats have been also invited.



“Every year the government celebrates Independence Day at the Chhatrasal Stadium. This year, due to the pandemic, no such mega celebration would be possible. We always want to celebrate Independence Day in a grand way to express our gratitude towards the martyrs, which is possible this time. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms the Delhi government will only invite around a hundred people in this program,” said Rai.