STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Corona warriors' to be honoured by Delhi govt on Independence Day for 'tireless service'

All 70 MLAs of the capital, seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs, three mayors, chief justice of Delhi HC, and senior bureaucrats have been also invited.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

A mural painted by civic body to salute corona warriors and sensitise public on use of face masks.

A mural painted by civic body to salute corona warriors and sensitise public on use of face masks. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will honour ‘corona warriors’ such as doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, police personnel, and government officials, who have been risking their lives and working to contain the spread of the pandemic, during the Independence Day celebrations.

Senior government officials said the general administration department (GAD) had asked all districts to send names of the doctors and other officials, who worked tirelessly to perform their duties during the unprecedented health crisis in the city. 

​“The list is being prepared which includes recommendations for doctors especially district surveillance officers. They will be bestowed recognition on August 15,” said an official. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government will not hold a mega cultural event on August 15 at Chhatrasal Stadium but a small function will take place at the Delhi secretariat in which representatives of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, ambulance drivers, and police personnel will be present. 

ALSO READ | Bihar to applaud capital's COVID warriors, plasma donors at Independence Day function

“This time the special attraction will be the Covid Warriors of Delhi. One representative of the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, plasma donors, ambulance drivers, police personnel will be present,” said General Administration Department Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday. 

The Central jail officials will be honoured for their good work, he added. CM Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest on the occasion. All 70 MLAs, seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs, three mayors, chief justice of Delhi HC, and senior bureaucrats have been also invited.

“Every year the government celebrates Independence Day at the Chhatrasal Stadium. This year, due to the pandemic, no such mega celebration would be possible. We always want to celebrate Independence Day in a grand way to express our gratitude towards the martyrs, which is possible this time. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms the Delhi government will only invite around a hundred people in this program,” said Rai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona warriors COVID 19 Coronavirus aap Independence Day
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp