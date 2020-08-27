STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET, JEE exams should be held in September as scheduled, says JNU VC

He said that educational institutes were ready to admit a new batch of students and move on with their academic programmes.

Published: 27th August 2020

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar comes out after meeting HRD officials at Sashtri Bhavan in New Delhi Wednesday

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: M Jagadesh Kumar, the  vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Wednesday said these entrance exams should be conducted as planned without any postponement.  "Keeping the future of the students in mind, I strongly feel that both JEE and NEET should be as planned in September. These two exams have already been postponed," he said. 

The JNU V-C said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of examination centres and has also come up with protocols to keep students safe. "Recently in Goa, Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations were held and 19,000 students successfully appeared. The Goa state entrance test was also conducted. The students are already preparing for the entrance tests. They are very anxious and we should not cause further anxiety by insisting on postponing these examinations," he said. 

Several students have downloaded the admit cards from the NTA portal and it shows that a large number of students want to write the exams, Kumar added. "The Supreme Court has said that life should go on and the students cannot waste a whole year. I agree with the view. We should all ensure that these exams are held as scheduled in September."

