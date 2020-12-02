STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Here to demand what is ours': Farmers protesting at Delhi-Ghazipur border

"We never wanted these laws in the first place, they have only compounded our troubles," says Singh, who has come from Shahjahanpur.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

A medic provides first aid to a farmer during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi.

A medic provides first aid to a farmer during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "We are not here to fight. We are here to demand what is ours," says Gulzar Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh who is camping at the Delhi-Ghazipur border here with nearly 350 others from his state and neighbouring Uttarakhand against the Centre's new farm laws.

"We never wanted these laws in the first place, they have only compounded our troubles," says Singh, who has come from Shahjahanpur.

While the government has initiated talks with representatives of various farmers' unions to resolve the deadlock over these laws, Singh rued that no government representative has visited the protest site to speak to the protesters.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws are anticipated to bring "reforms" in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning.

ALSO READ | 'A sponsored movement': Haryana halts Rajasthan farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march 

But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

The protesting farmers, largely from different legs of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), dubbed the three laws as "anti-farmer" and claimed they infringe upon their basic right to sell their produce at MSP.

Alok Solanki, who came from UP's Kannauj to join the protest, said the government's claim that the laws will not dismantle the MSP mechanism is "chhalava" (trickery).

"Currently, only six per cent of farmers' produce ends up being sold at MSP. The rest is bought by private companies at whimsical prices," he claimed.

"On the other hand, education and healthcare are becoming expensive. The farmer is stuck in the midst of all this. We are selling cheap and buying expensive. The government is playing two-faced politics," he said.

Farm leaders met Union ministers on Tuesday, but the two sides failed to break the deadlock.

The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

An MBA graduate, Solanki said the government has failed to address problems faced by farmers like high interest rates on farming equipment, pending payments, and loan waivers.

"Most of the farmers who have come here on their tractors are paying compound interest on their vehicles.

We have been asking for loan waivers but they have not paid any heed to that," he said.

"In most cases, the farmers don't get paid on time. So many of us sold our crops months back, but haven't received the payment yet. How will we sustain ourselves, or run our farms if we don't have money?" he asked.

Baldev Balwinder Singh from Muzaffarnagar, a member of the BKU, echoed the sentiment.

"What is the point of Modi's 'Digital India' if we have to wait for months to get paid?" he asked.

Singh, who has been camping at the Delhi-Ghazipur border since November 27, said the new farm laws will "crush" the country's farming community.

"With rising inflation, salaries of professionals across the country, including government employees, have increased but only farmers' earnings have been decreasing," he said.

Singh fears the laws will have a ripple effect, impacting not just farmers but also local vendors and consumers.

"Even today, Rs 70/kg worth of produce is bought by private entities at Rs 7, but is sold to the consumer at Rs 70. Both farmers and consumers are losing.

"Only the corporates and industrialists will benefit from these laws. This government is a puppet in the hands of Adani and Ambani," he said.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these reforms have not only freed farmers from various shackles but also opened doors of new opportunities for them.

Modi said the farm laws have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short period of time as he cited the example of a Maharashtra farmer who used their provisions to get the money a trader had promised but not paid to him in time.

However, many like Lalita Rawat from Uttarakhand's Nainital are not convinced.

"Under the new laws when the mandis will cease to exist, we will be forced to sell our crops at negligible prices to private entities.

If that happens we will end up starving," said Rawat, a small farmer who joined the protest on Tuesday.

"We have left our children back home to come here to join the movement. It is our responsibility," she said.

A Tricolour stands at the center of the protest site dotted by green and white BKU flags.

Farmers chant slogans like "Kisan ekta zindabad" (Hail farmers' unity), "MSP lagu karo, kaala kanun vapas lo" (Implement MSP, roll back black law).

Camping at the Delhi-Ghazipur border for a week now, the farmers will take shelter under the Ghazipur flyover while some will head to the homes of their friends and relatives as the night falls, only to return the next morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi-Ghazipur border delhi farmers protest Shahjahanpur Delhi Chalo
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Why are they opposing Farmers' Acts? I am at my wit's end.Why it is confined mainly to Punjab and Haryana
    10 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp