'A sponsored movement': Haryana halts Rajasthan farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march 

National president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Jat said that if the demands of the farmers are not met by the govt, they would be forced to travel to Delhi by adopting any possible means.

Published: 02nd December 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

The marching farmers of Rajasthan at Haryana border (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The farmers of Rajasthan, on their way to Delhi to join their protesting counterparts, were stopped at the Haryana border. Following this, they started a sit-in protest. 

The Kisan Mahapanchayat said if the Centre doesn't listen to the demands of calling back the three farm laws they would head to Delhi. 

National president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Jat, was leading the marching farmers from Rajasthan. But Haryana Police stopped them at the state border. The farmers remained adamant and staged a protest. Bawal DSP Rajesh Kumar, who was informed about the march, was present at the border with a large number of policemen.

A furious Rampal Jat said, "We are being prevented from going to Delhi by Haryana Police. Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of the farmers. It will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The BJP government of Haryana is stopping farmers at the behest of the Central government."

Rampal Jat said that if the demands of the farmers are not met by the government, they would be forced to travel to Delhi by adopting any possible means.

Don't do dirty politics over farmers' protest: Arvind Kejriwal tells Punjab CM

"The entire farmers' community want rolling back of three 'black laws' and guarantee of purchase at MSP. The government wants to prove that only farmers from Punjab are protesting. That is why they invited them for talks and no representative from other states. This is wrong and if there is no solution by tomorrow then farmers of Rajasthan will march to Jantar Mantar in Delhi", stated Rampal Jat.

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Karmaveer said that on the instructions of the state government, they stopped the farmers at the border. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this movement is sponsored and that some people are misleading farmers for their politics.

"I want to make it clear that the farmers of the country are not on the roads. It is the story of only one or two states and they too are sponsored. The farmers are being used by some political parties to restore their slipping political ground. 

"The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working on the goal of doubling farmers' income. There is nothing wrong with our policy and intention. Farmers from across the country know that our party has done what it had promised. The opposition can misguide the farmers for a while but not for long", he added.

  • anthony
    This BJP Govt has been passing a lot of Anti Peoples Laws taking advantage of the Pandemic. These three Farm Laws were passed even without a debate nor was opinion taken from all the stake holders. There was even no discussions in Parliment and finally the farm bills were passed with a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha in a most deceitful manner throwing all democratic norms to the winds. A lesson and an eye openor to all Indians of the Aucocratic and Arrogant manner in which a Single Party will trample on the rights of its citizens to please a few Crony Capitalists.
    23 hours ago reply
