Don't do dirty politics over farmers' protest: Arvind Kejriwal tells Punjab CM

As the farmers' protest intensifies around the borders of the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, asking him 'not to do dirty politics' over farmers' issue.

Addressing people through Twitter, the Delhi CM said that ''Punjab CM has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to state government to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of country hold talks with Centre.''

"The reason behind Captain sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails."

​Kejriwal further added.The Kejriwal-led AAP government has shown support to the ongoing farmers' protest and had denied Centre's request to turn nine stadiums in Delhi as temporary jails to arrest protesting farmers a few days back.

Delhi CM further questioned Punjab CM if he was putting the allegations against him due to the ''friendship with BJP or are you under pressure as Enforcement Directorate has filed case against your family.''

Thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab, are now gathered at Delhi's borders protesting against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

Farmer unions say the three new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses.

