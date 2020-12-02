STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't do dirty politics over farmers' protest: Arvind Kejriwal tells Punjab CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also stated that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had several chances to stop the newly passed farm bills but did not do so.

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centres new farm laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

As the farmers' protest intensifies around the borders of the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, asking him 'not to do dirty politics' over farmers' issue.

Addressing people through Twitter, the Delhi CM said that ''Punjab CM has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to state government to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of country hold talks with Centre.''

​ALSO READ | CM Arvind Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help protesting farmers at Delhi borders

"The reason behind Captain sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails." 

​Kejriwal further added.The Kejriwal-led AAP government has shown support to the ongoing farmers' protest and had denied Centre's request to turn nine stadiums in Delhi as temporary jails to arrest protesting farmers a few days back.

​ALSO READ | 'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Delhi CM further questioned Punjab CM if he was putting the allegations against him due to the ''friendship with BJP or are you under pressure as Enforcement Directorate has filed case against your family.''

Thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab, are now gathered at Delhi's borders protesting against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

Farmer unions say the three new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses.

ALSO WATCH:

(Input from Agencies)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal aap farmers protest Amarinder Singh Farm Laws
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp