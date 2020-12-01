STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Arvind Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help protesting farmers at Delhi borders

During the day, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha inspected the protest site at the Singhu Border.

Published: 01st December 2020

Farmers Protest in Delhi

Doctors run a health check-up camp for protesters. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his stand on farmers agitation on Monday saying that the central government should immediately talk to protesters without any condition.

Kejriwal also appealed Aam Aadmi Party workers to support in providing farmers with food, water, medical facilities, toilets, and ensure that all the requirements of the farmers are fulfilled. 

“The farmers of our nation are in distress. They are sitting on the borders and are waiting for the Centre to address their concerns for the last five-six days. I hope that the central government will soon talk to the farmers and resolve their issues,” said Kejriwal in a video message to party workers.

AAP government has extended support to the protesters and welcomed them to Nirankari ground in Burari area but majority of the protesters have made the decision to remain at the Singhu border rather moving inside the city to the ground. 

“We have arranged for portable toilets at the back and have also deployed an ambulance to arrange for medicines, first-aid, blood pressure checking facilities, and other treatments, etc. for the farmers,” he said.

