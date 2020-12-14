STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Doing our bit': Duo offers mosquito coils to protesting farmers at Delhi border

Sahab Singh has brought 12 cartons, each containing 60 mosquito coils, along with him from Chetanpura village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. 

Published: 14th December 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Police personnel stand along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Support comes in various forms and from several quarters — through medical camps, langars, and warm clothes. 

And then, there are those who are distributing mosquito coils to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

Sahab Singh has brought 12 cartons, each containing 60 mosquito coils, along with him from Chetanpura village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. 

The 36-year-old and and his friend, Surmail Singh, has come to the Singhu border to ‘rescue’ the protesting farmers from mosquitoes.

​ALSO READ | Kejriwal to hold one-day fast in solidarity with protesting farmers, asks Centre to shun 'arrogance'

“Everyone is bringing something or the other. We brought ‘kachua chap’ (mosquito coils) after a lot of farmers complained about mosquitoes,” Sahab Singh, who is also a farmer, says. 

During afternoon, the two friends are perched atop their car, holding packets of mosquito coils. 

‘Kachua jalao, macchar bhagao’ (light the coils, ward off mosquitoes),” Sahab Singh cries out on the loudspeaker.

Surmail Singh, 26, says the farmers have been camping out in the open and there are open drains that are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. 

​“We started distributing the mosquito coils an hour ago and one carton is already empty,” Surmail Singh says.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Farmers Protest Farmers Protest in Delhi Farmers Protest
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp