'Doing our bit': Duo offers mosquito coils to protesting farmers at Delhi border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Support comes in various forms and from several quarters — through medical camps, langars, and warm clothes.

And then, there are those who are distributing mosquito coils to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

Sahab Singh has brought 12 cartons, each containing 60 mosquito coils, along with him from Chetanpura village in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

The 36-year-old and and his friend, Surmail Singh, has come to the Singhu border to ‘rescue’ the protesting farmers from mosquitoes.

“Everyone is bringing something or the other. We brought ‘kachua chap’ (mosquito coils) after a lot of farmers complained about mosquitoes,” Sahab Singh, who is also a farmer, says.

During afternoon, the two friends are perched atop their car, holding packets of mosquito coils.

‘Kachua jalao, macchar bhagao’ (light the coils, ward off mosquitoes),” Sahab Singh cries out on the loudspeaker.

Surmail Singh, 26, says the farmers have been camping out in the open and there are open drains that are a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

​“We started distributing the mosquito coils an hour ago and one carton is already empty,” Surmail Singh says.

