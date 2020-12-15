AAP will contest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Online Desk

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his party will contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.

Buoyed by the recent electoral win in Goa, Kejriwal said, "People of UP are forced to Delhi because of the poor status of health and education infrastructure in country's biggest state."

"Why can't there be Mohalla clinics in Lucknow?" asked the chief minister.

Earlier, The New Indian Express reported that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) will contest the panchayat polls in the state, scheduled to be held around April next year, aiming to build its support base in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Making this big announcement CM @ArvindKejriwal says people of UP are forced to Delhi because of poor status of health and education infrastructure in country's biggest state. @NewIndianXpress — siddhanta mishra (@siddmh_TNIE) December 15, 2020

Speaking on Tuesday, Kejriwal added that dishonest and dirty politics by different parties over the years has led to no development in Uttar Pradesh.

"People deserve better," he added.

On Monday, AAP emered victorous in Goa Zilla Panchyat elections, marking its first fisrt electoral victory in the state.

"This is just the beginning...," wrote a happy Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

Congratulations to AAP's Hanzel Fernandes on winning the Benaulim ZP seat in Goa. Many other AAP candidates have secured much higher vote share than last time.



(With ENS inputs)