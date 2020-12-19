Engineer who 'found' Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh's grave awaits committee's call

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The seven-member committee set up by the Union culture ministry to locate the exact burial site of Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh is likely to submit its report soon. The members of the panel will sit and brainstorm one more time to reach a conclusion on December 24.

While history enthusiasts are hoping for unravelling the mystery shrouding the grave of the ill-fated Prince, killed by his younger brother Aurangzeb during the war of succession, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, a civil engineer working with South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been keeping a close watch on every ‘development’.

Having keen in interest in the life story of Shikoh, Singh has carried out extensive research based on references in historical records to prove that the prince, who was declared heir-apparent of Shahjahan, was buried in one of the chambers below the dome of Humayun’s tomb along with Daniyal and Murad, Emperor Akbar’s sons.

“There are about 150 graves of descendants of the Mughal dynasty on Humayun’s tomb campus. Based on historical references and their designs, I narrowed down my research to just three graves. It is also recorded in Alamgirnama, the official court history of Emperor Aurangzeb that Dara was laid to rest next to Prince Daniyal and Murad. I am hopeful that I will stand vindicated,” said Singh.

He had shown his research to a few members of the committee headed by TJ Alone, Director-Monuments at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

On Thursday, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that after submission of the final report, the controversy related to Shikoh’s grave would hopefully end. The committee has already submitted its preliminary reportThough Singh is upbeat about his findings, archaeologists and historians have different takes.

KK Muhammed, former regional director (North) of the ASI, said that Singh had done extensive research on the issue.

“His study looks impressive and promising. He has done a good job,” he said. However, Syed Jamal Hasan, retired director of ASI, said that to pinpoint Shikoh’s grave is not possible as there is no inscription on it. “It is difficult to identify with surety that the cenotaph is of Dara Shikoh as we don’t find an epitaph,” he said.

Both Muhammed and Hasan are on the government panel set up in February. Farhat Nasreen, who teaches history at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), believed that Singh’s arguments are logical.

“His research is very specific. He has systematically struck off other graves to pin down the exact site of Dara’s burial place. If one is not convinced with his study, he or she must bring arguments to counter Singh’s claim,” said Nasreen.