Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia challenges Uttarakhand minister for debate on education model

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday challenged a minister of the Uttarakhand government for a debate on education model of the hilly region in comparison to Delhi model of schools.

Implementing the same strategy as in Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia, reacting to a news report which showed Uttarakhand’s Minister for Urban Development Madan Kaushik saying a lot of work has been done in the state in the field of education, said he is ready to debate.

“I am happy that senior cabinet minister in Uttarakhand has invited me for an open debate on work done by the current regime of the state on education, health, electricity, water, employment. I request that he should tell the time and place and I would come for discussion,” tweeted Sisodia, who is also in charge of the education ministry in the national capital.

Sisodia was recently on a visit to Uttarakhand to take stock of the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP has announced that it will take on the BJP-led government in the assembly polls slated for 2022.

Attacks from Delhi are likely to increase over the next one year as party prepares ground to challenge the ruling dispensation.

Uttarakhand, which is also known as ‘Dev Bhoomi’, has seen direct electoral battles between BJP and Congress since its inception in 2000.

The AAP is hoping to cash in on the large number of migrants from the state living in the national capital to create a goodwill for the party back home and present itself as a viable alternative to the voters.