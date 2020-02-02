Home Cities Delhi

AAP demands campaign ban on Adityanath in Delhi

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

Published: 02nd February 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves at the crowd during an election campaign meeting in support of BJP candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections at Jahangir Puri.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves at the crowd during an election campaign meeting in support of BJP candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections at Jahangir Puri. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

"If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is among the party’s star campaigners in the capital, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, he was drawing support from Pakistan. Hitting out at the Shaheen Bagh protesters at a rally in the city, Yogi said they are propped up by those who stand with the terrorists in Kashmir.

TAGS
Delhi elections 2020 Delhi polls AAP Yogi Adityanath Election Commission
