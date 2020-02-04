Not scared of death: Jamia protesters 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after two men allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia, where anti-CAA protests are on, less than 10 uniformed policemen and a few from paramilitary forces could be seen at the spot. There was no response to phone calls from Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Kumar Gyanesh to enquire about security arrangements. Police said that the CCTV footage was being scanned to identify the culprits. The video was doing the rounds on social media.

Many protesters this newspaper spoke to said that they didn’t fear such attacks as they were “fighting for a significant cause”, while some said that despite such incidents, they “can’t afford to sit at home”. “We feel scared. Similar incidents have been taking place in the area for the past few days but we can’t sit at home. This is important so we choose to be a part of the protest,” said a woman Jamia student.

A student of Jai Prakash University, Bihar, who has been in Delhi to participate in the protest, said: “We are not scared of death. We are fighting for freedom. We will continue to do so. We are protesting peacefully. Police are at fault. They are here to protect us and not to stand still when we are attacked,” said Mohammad Obadullah, 26.

Meanwhile, in the other incident of firing in which a Jamia student was injured, police on Monday arrested the man from whom the juvenile accused had bought the gun. The weapon was seized from Gopal on the spot and later, the case was transferred to Crime Branch. A case was registered under Section 307 (Attempt To Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act at New Friends Colony Police Station.

Gopal told police that he had managed to procure the gun from a boy who lives in Sahajpur village, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The supplier arrested was identified as Ajeet, 25. “The accused is a professional wrestler. Further investigation is underway and the accused will be produced in concerned court tomorrow,” police said.

Description of gunmen, escape vehicle

A description of the gunmen and the two-wheeler on which they fled from Jamia after opening fire at the protesters was shared with the police. One of them was wearing red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532, a member of the JCC said.