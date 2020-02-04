Home Cities Delhi

Not scared of death: Jamia protesters 

Day after third shooting incident in four days, police deployment minimal at Jamia

Published: 04th February 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd gathers outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. (Photo | ANI)

Crowd gathers outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after two men allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia, where anti-CAA protests are on, less than 10 uniformed policemen and a few from paramilitary forces could be seen at the spot. There was no response to phone calls from Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Kumar Gyanesh to enquire about security arrangements. Police said that the CCTV footage was being scanned to identify the culprits. The video was doing the rounds on social media. 

ALSO READ | Jamia firing: Accused sent to 14-day protective custody

Many protesters this newspaper spoke to said that they didn’t fear such attacks as they were “fighting for a significant cause”, while some said that despite such incidents, they “can’t afford to sit at home”. “We feel scared. Similar incidents have been taking place in the area for the past few days but we can’t sit at home. This is important so we choose to be a part of the protest,” said a woman Jamia student. 

A student of Jai Prakash University, Bihar, who has been in Delhi to participate in the protest, said: “We are not scared of death. We are fighting for freedom. We will continue to do so. We are protesting peacefully. Police are at fault. They are here to protect us and not to stand still when we are attacked,” said Mohammad Obadullah, 26. 

Meanwhile, in the other incident of firing in which a Jamia student was injured, police on Monday arrested the man from whom the juvenile accused had bought the gun. The weapon was seized from Gopal on the spot and later, the case was transferred to Crime Branch. A case was registered under Section 307 (Attempt To Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act at New Friends Colony Police Station. 

Gopal told police that he had managed to procure the gun from a boy who lives in Sahajpur village,  Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The supplier arrested was identified as Ajeet, 25. “The accused is a professional wrestler. Further investigation is underway and the accused will be produced in concerned court tomorrow,” police said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police to identify Jamia shooters through vehicle registration number caught on camera

Description of gunmen, escape vehicle
A description of the gunmen and the two-wheeler on which they fled from Jamia after opening fire at the protesters was shared with the police. One of them was wearing red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532, a member of the JCC said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia firing Jamia protesters  Delhi firing
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp