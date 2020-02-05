Home Cities Delhi

Avoid frozen meat, shaking hands while greeting in public: Delhi government advisory on coronavirus

A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.

Published: 05th February 2020 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

While much is yet to be known about the novel coronavirus in China's Wuhan city, human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. Early studies have revealed that the virus can cause severe respiratory illness.

WHO has called for donations to fund the strategic preparedness and response plan over the next three months. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus (nCoV) and prescribed do's and don'ts for the public to ward off any infection, including avoiding frozen meat, officials said.

A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.

India has so far reported three positive cases of nCoV from Kerala, after its outbreak in China's Hubei province.

ALSO READ: World Bank calls for global effort against coronavirus as death toll nears 500

In its health advisory, the Delhi government has asked people to exercise caution,

  • Cleaning hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub;
  • covering nose and mouth while coughing;
  • sneezing using tissue;
  • avoiding close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms;
  • avoiding frozen meat,
  • besides the isolation of symptomatic patients for at least 14 days.

DO'S

  • Frequently wash hands with soap and water;
  • avoid crowded places;
  • stay more than an arm's length distance from persons sick with flu;
  • take adequate sleep and rest;
  • and drink plenty of water and consume a liquid diet and eat nutritious food, the advisory said.

It also said "persons suffering from an influenza-like illness must be confined at home" and those suspected with such illness must consult a doctor.

DON'TS

  • To not touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
  • avoid hugging, kissing and shaking hands while greeting people in public;
  • not spit in public places;
  • avoid excessive physical exercise and disposal of used napkin or tissue paper in open areas;
  • not touching surfaces usually used by public such as railings, door gates, avoid smoking in public places;
  • and not go for unnecessary testing.

A 24x7 control room has been established at DGHS (HQ), and people may contact it on the following number for any query relating to the nCoV -- 011-22307145, 22300012, 22300036.

The coronavirus strain officially named as 2019 n-CoV has wreaked havoc in China and abroad, and by the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died of the disease and 24,324 confirmed cases of the virus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Tough mind, tender heart: How KK Shailaja is leading Kerala's coronavirus battle

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said aerobridges will be used at dedicated gates of seven international airports (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai) to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus (nCoV) to ensure effective prevention.

The novel coronavirus is a contagious virus that causes respiratory infection, can transfer from human to human.

SYMPTOMS

Its symptoms include, fever, difficulty in breathing, coughing, tightness in chest, pneumonia and kidney failure, the advisory said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novel Coronavirus nCoV Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp