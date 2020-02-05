Home World

World Bank calls for global effort against coronavirus as death toll nears 500

The new virus has infected 17,200 people and spread to more than 20 countries amid fears it could paralyse China and harm the global economy.

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong.

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has called for countries to step up programs to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, and said it was considering mobilising its own resources against the disease.

"We are calling on all countries to strengthen their health surveillance and response systems, which is essential to contain the spread of this and any future outbreaks," the institution said in a statement on Monday."

The World Bank Group is reviewing financial and technical resources that can be mobilized quickly to support affected countries," and also "closely coordinating with international partners to accelerate the international response."

Since breaking out in China, the virus has killed around 490 people in the country, exceeding the 349 dead in the Chinese mainland from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03, which eventually killed nearly 800 globally.

The new virus has infected 17,200 people and spread to more than 20 countries amid fears it could paralyse China and harm the global economy.

The World Bank said it was "monitoring the wider economic and social impacts of this crisis," and would support "China's efforts to respond, including its efforts to maintain resilience in its economy".

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said last week that negative impacts on the economy in the first half of 2020 were likely but "it would be irresponsible to offer any speculations around what may happen."

