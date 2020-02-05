Home Cities Delhi

If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP, give double punishment: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP chief also called on Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue saying that the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls.

Published: 05th February 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the person who opened fire at the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh belonged to his party, he should be given a "double punishment".

Kejriwal told reporters that there should be no compromise on national security. "I want to urge (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah not to compromise on national security. Whoever is responsible for jeopardising law and order should be given a strict punishment," he said.

ALSO READ| He taught us Bhagavad Gita, is that terrorism? Asks Arvind Kejriwal's daughter

Police on Tuesday said Kapil Baisala, who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week, was a member of the AAP, sparking a war of words between the Kejriwal-led party and the BJP.

"I am not aware of his (Baisala's) ties with any political party. If he is even remotely related to the AAP, he should be given a double punishment. If he deserves 10 years in jail, he should be given a 20-year jail term. There should not be any compromise on national security. I also want to ask the Union home minister not to do politics with national security," Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ| Shaheen Bagh shooter row: Delhi commissioner acting as BJP's spokesperson, says Bhagwant Mann

"Just 48 hours before the Assembly polls, if you (Shah) are sending police officers for a press conference, it exposes your ill-intent. People are not fools, they understand your intention," he added. Shah should send Baisala to jail irrespective of whether he belonged to the AAP, BJP, Congress or any political party, the chief minister said.

Baisala and his father joined the AAP in early 2019, DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said on Tuesday. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh wondered on whose directions the Delhi Police was accusing his party.

"Before the police revealed it (Baisala being an AAP member), how did Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari come to know about it," he asked and accused the police of maligning the Kejriwal-led party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Shaheen Bagh Amit Shah 2020 Delhi elections Delhi Assembly Polls aap Citizenship act Anti citizenship act protests
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp