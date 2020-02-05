Home Cities Delhi

'No security for us': Jamia students after more than 100 pro-CAA protesters gather near the university

There was no response from Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Kumar Gyanesh on multiple calls made to inquire about the identity of these men. 

Published: 05th February 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors raise slogans during a pro-CAA demonstration outside Jamia University in New Delhi Tuesday Feb. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 100 people gathered near Jamia Millia Islamia and took out a demonstration against the anti-CAA protests in the area.

As they walked towards the varsity, where students have been joined by residents of nearby areas to protest against the law, they were stopped and pushed back on the way by the police, according to eye-witnesses. 

In a viral video, the group can be heard screaming: “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro... (Shoot the terrorists!)”. With the national flag in their hands, they chanted “Jai Sri Ram”.  

The men claimed to be former students of the university. 

According to students at the spot, the police personnel were walking along with the protesters who said they were pro-CAA. 

ALSO READ | Centre refuses to answer queries on Jamia, claims action taken to save students

“Once they reached gate number one is police asked them to disperse and took them towards Sukhdev Vihar,” an anti-CAA protester said. 

“There are no security arrangements for us. The goons have the support of the police. Every now and then, there is an incident of firing. Attempts are made to attack us but police don’t take any action,” said Sameer Khan, a Jamia student.

After the incident, officials from the university and staff from Jamia Nagar police station visited the spot to check on the security arrangements.

This came three days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a “malicious attempt to disturb the peace and normal life” and two days after two men on a scooter allegedly opened fire at the protest site.

Yogi had said the “real intentions of the Shaheen Bagh protesters are to oppose Article 370 and Ram janmabhoomi verdict. Their real pain is the triple talaq bill which was passed.”

