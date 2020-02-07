Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal invokes 'Bhagwad Gita' to taunt Amit Shah

Amit Shah has declined the invitation and is not ready to have a debate with me and answer the questions of the people.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:58 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections in New Delhi on Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister and AAP  head Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP and Amit Shah on Thursday, saying the Union Home Minister is running away from debate, which is not something that ‘Bhagwad Gita’ preaches. 

“I had invited Amit Shah for an open debate on any issue, concerning the people of Delhi. I am ready to have a debate on any issue related to the development of the nation, including Shaheen Bagh protests. But, unfortunately, Amit Shah has declined the invitation and is not ready to have a debate with me and answer the questions of the people. The Bhagwad Gita mentions, that a true Indian should never run away and be scared of facing challenges,” Kejriwal said at a press conference, accusing the BJP from ‘running’ away from the debate. 

ALSO READ | BJP will form govt in Delhi by winning more than 45 seats: Amit Shah

In his campaign, Shah has accused Kejriwal of ‘lying’ and supporting ‘anti-nationals’ in the past.

On the last day of the poll campaign, the chief minister went on to ask Delhiites to vote for the work done in the past five years and not for ‘politics of religion’.

“These elections will be historic for the entire nation, and the victory of AAP in these elections will establish a new form of politics in the country — the ‘politics of work’. This will make parties and people realise that they have to construct schools, hospitals, and work for the welfare of the people,” Kejriwal added. 

The BJP had trolled the AAP chief on social media for reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘acting’ to be a practicing Hindu.

“I request all BJP leaders to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. The ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ will grant a calm and peaceful mind to them, and the tone and tenor of their speech will develop discipline and restraint. BJP leaders are fake Hindus, as they only know the language of abuse,” Kejriwal said, hitting back at the BJP for mocking him for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on a show.

272 teams on patrol, says AAP

Claiming it has received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas of the national capital, the AAP on Thursday said it has formed 272 teams to “keep a tab” on such nefarious activities.

