Home Cities Delhi

Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.

Published: 08th February 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win "48 seats" and form a government in the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs and other leaders late in the evening, a top party leader said.

"Shah will meet the MPs and other leaders to get their feedback of the voting on the 70 Assembly seats," he said.

Tiwari tweeted all the exit polls will "fail" and asked his detractors to save his tweet.

"All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form government in Delhi...please do not search excuses to blame the EVM," Tiwari asserted in his tweet in Hindi.

Delhi polls HIGHLIGHTS | Polling ends, 55% turnout recorded

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.

Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to retain power, predict exit polls 

Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 assembly polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Manoj Tiwari Delhi polls Delhi assembly elections Delhi exit polls
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp