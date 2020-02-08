Delhi polls HIGHLIGHTS | Polling ends, 55% turnout recorded

By Online Desk

Voting for the Assembly elections in Delhi has ended. Till 6.30 pm around 55% votes have been registered.

The voter turnout in the national capital, which was slow till 3 p.m., picked up the momentum in the last few hours and reached 54.65 per cent by six p.m. on Saturday.

While the turnout was only 15.69 per cent till noon, it remained slow till 3 p.m. when it only reached 30.11 per cent.

According to the Election Commission, the turnout at 6 p.m. was 54.65 per cent.

The turnout at all the 11 districts crossed the half-way mark, with North East Delhi witnessing highest turnout at 62.75 per cent.

Long queues could still be seen outside several polling booths, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party urging the Delhi CEO to let those in queue cast their votes.

The fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies has been sealed. We will have to wait till February 11th to find out whether Arvind Kejriwal will retain power in Delhi or the national parties (BJP and Congress) will end up springing a surprise.