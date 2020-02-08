On poll day, Delhi CM Kejriwal lands himself in soup over sexist remark

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday landed into hot waters after he suggested that women should heed their male counterparts' counsel while casting their vote.

"You must go to vote. Special appeal to all women - Just like you bear the responsibility of home, the responsibility of the country and Delhi are also on you. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with men voting whom will be right," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani questioned Kejriwal's intentions in making such a comment on Twitter and called him "anti-women"

"Don't you think that women are capable enough to decide on their own about whom to vote?" Irani tweeted in response with a hashtag #AntiWomenKejriwal.

As the #AntiWomenKejriwal started getting viral, Kejriwal responded to Irani and said that the women of Delhi have already decided whom they wanted to vote.

"Smritiji, the women of Delhi have decided whom to vote for. And this time in Delhi, women will decide the family's vote. After all they have to drive the home," the Chief Minister said.