Polling in Delhi concludes on peaceful note amidst tight security

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Polling for 70 assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note with foolproof security arrangements being made by the Delhi police and the paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair elections.

Barring minor incidents like verbal scuffles at a few places that were contained and did not affect the situation, the polling across the city during the assembly elections was largely peaceful, the election commission said.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to retain power, predict exit polls

The voting that began at around 0800 hours on Saturday morning concluded at around 1800 hours here amidst beefed up security and multilayered security at sensitive polling centres.

The EC also thanked the Delhi Police for providing excellent security arrangements and the special observers kept a hawk-eye to man security for the elections.

Over 80000 security personnel were on their toes across the city with greater emphasis on the sensitive areas with flag march held at a sensitive area to ensure safe and sound conduct of the polling.

Delhi polls HIGHLIGHTS: Polling ends, 55% turnout recorded

The Police kept a sharp vigil on ground, air and water to check any kind of activity that could go against free and fair polls with river patrolling and aerial surveillance and monitoring through drones at critical stir affected places.

According to police, there were no violent incidents reported and the law and order situation was maintained throughout the capital and the polling was conducted in a peaceful manner, barring minor verbal scuffles that took place between different party supporters which were contained by the on-duty security personnel within no time.

Adequate arrangements were pit in place for smooth polling as senior police officials were seen across the city with the force who conducted patrolling.

ALSO READ: What a loss in Delhi Assembly elections would mean for Arvind Kejriwal or Amit Shah

Specialised police units such as the Parakram, Prakhar, SWAT along with the Quick Response Teams and were also stationed in the city at sensitive areas and those polling centres.

So far, twelve crore rupees in cash have been seiezed by the enforcement agencies with total seizures including narcotics, liquor and other articles to the tune of more than fifty seven crores, the EC said.