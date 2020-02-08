Home Cities Delhi

Polling in Delhi concludes on peaceful note amidst tight security

Over 80000 security personnel were on their toes across Delhi with greater emphasis on the sensitive areas with flag march held at a sensitive area.

Published: 08th February 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

First time voters after casting their vote at Shaheen Bagh area during the Delhi assembly elections.

First time voters after casting their vote at Shaheen Bagh area during the Delhi assembly elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Polling for 70 assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note with foolproof security arrangements being made by the Delhi police and the paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair elections.

Barring minor incidents like verbal scuffles at a few places that were contained and did not affect the situation, the polling across the city during the assembly elections was largely peaceful, the election commission said.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to retain power, predict exit polls

The voting that began at around 0800 hours on Saturday morning concluded at around 1800 hours here amidst beefed up security and multilayered security at sensitive polling centres.

The EC also thanked the Delhi Police for providing excellent security arrangements and the special observers kept a hawk-eye to man security for the elections.

Over 80000 security personnel were on their toes across the city with greater emphasis on the sensitive areas with flag march held at a sensitive area to ensure safe and sound conduct of the polling.

Delhi polls HIGHLIGHTS: Polling ends, 55% turnout recorded

The Police kept a sharp vigil on ground, air and water to check any kind of activity that could go against free and fair polls with river patrolling and aerial surveillance and monitoring through drones at critical stir affected places.

According to police, there were no violent incidents reported and the law and order situation was maintained throughout the capital and the polling was conducted in a peaceful manner, barring minor verbal scuffles that took place between different party supporters which were contained by the on-duty security personnel within no time.

Adequate arrangements were pit in place for smooth polling as senior police officials were seen across the city with the force who conducted patrolling.

ALSO READ: What a loss in Delhi Assembly elections would mean for Arvind Kejriwal or Amit Shah

Specialised police units such as the Parakram, Prakhar, SWAT along with the Quick Response Teams and were also stationed in the city at sensitive areas and those polling centres.

So far, twelve crore rupees in cash have been seiezed by the enforcement agencies with total seizures including narcotics, liquor and other articles to the tune of more than fifty seven crores, the EC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Delhi polls Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi elections Delhi Assembly elections 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 Delhi Assembly Polls
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp