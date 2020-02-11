Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll results: 8 regional parties' vote share less than NOTA

In all, 10 regional political parties contested Delhi Assembly polls and none of the party managed to get even one per cent of total vote share.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Assembly election results' trends make it amply clear that there is no space for regional parties of other states in the national capital.

The candidates of ten regional political parties -- Lok Janshakti Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Janta Dal (United), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Shiv Sena (SHS) and All India Forward Bloc -- contested Assembly polls.

As per the election commission, out of 10 regional parties only two received vote share more than NOTA (None of the Above), an option which enables the voter to officially register a vote of rejection for all candidates who are contesting.

The two political parties that received vote share more than NOTA are Bahujan Samaj Party and Janta Dal (United).

A total eight regional parties have got extremely less vote share compared to NOTA.

The two regional political parties registered vote share of 0.0 per cent in Delhi, according to election commission trends of Assembly election results of 70 constituencies.

The fight in Delhi is only between two political parties - BJP and AAP -- and AAP is leading in at lest 60 seats.

So far, the trends show that 0.47 per cent of Delhi voters preferred NOTA.

While Lok Janshakti Party got 0.37 per cent vote share, Nationalist Congress Party received 0.03 per cent.

In Delhi wherein left parties have significant presence during agitation and protests against the ruling government in Centre, it has miniscule presence when comes to voting.

The Communist Party of India has 0.02 per cent vote share whereas Communist Party of India (Marxist) has 0.01 per cent. All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), a left-wing political party, has registered 0.00 per cent vote share.

Despite the national capital has a massive migrant population from Bihar, the state prominent political party Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Lalu Prasad Yadav has got only 0.03 per cent vote share.

In the meantime Shiv Sena received 0.12 per cent vote share, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has vote share is marked as 0.0 per cent by the Election Commission.

According to poll body, the BSP has a vote share of 0.67 per cent and and Janta Dal (United) share is 0.80 per cent.

