Delhi Election results HIGHLIGHTS | As the broom works its magic, Kejriwal thanks Delhiites for reposing faith in AAP again

The Aam Aadmi Party is winning with a clear majority - in fact with almost as big a mandate as they got in 2015 - and Arvind Kejriwal is set to become Chief Minister for the third time.

Published: 11th February 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind kejriwal addresses the supporters at AAP headquarters in New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

Call it our capital obsession. Which way will Delhi go was the question all of India was obsessed with today.

Not any longer. The Aam Aadmi Party is winning with a clear majority - in fact with almost as big a mandate as they got in 2015 - and Arvind Kejriwal is set to become Chief Minister for the third time. It was all cheers for the party as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha all won.

BJP leaders had conceded defeat in the afternoon after the AAP crossed the 60-seat mark. 

Follow our live coverage, starting with the list of prominent candidates and how they are faring:

Live Updates
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results Delhi Assembly Election Results aap Aam Aadmi Party BJP Arvind Kejriwal Manoj Tewari congress

