By Online Desk

Call it our capital obsession. Which way will Delhi go was the question all of India was obsessed with today.

Not any longer. The Aam Aadmi Party is winning with a clear majority - in fact with almost as big a mandate as they got in 2015 - and Arvind Kejriwal is set to become Chief Minister for the third time. It was all cheers for the party as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha all won.

BJP leaders had conceded defeat in the afternoon after the AAP crossed the 60-seat mark.

