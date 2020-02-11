Shaheen Bagh effect? Amanatullah Khan garners over 80% vote in Delhi's Okhla seat

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Okhla, the constituency where Shaheen Bagh falls, was always going to be in the spotlight during this Delhi election. So, on counting day, when AAP's candidate Amanatullah Khan trailed initially after two rounds of counting, it grabbed the headlines.

However, in the third round, Khan struck back and took a strong lead of 5,703 votes over BJP's Braham Singh. Since then, it has been going his way.

At the current moment, Amanatullah, according to the Election Commission website, has logged in 81.96% of the votes and sits pretty with a tally of 44000-plus votes, a margin of over 37000 votes over Singh his nearest rival.

The 46-year-old AAP candidate is a Jamia Millia Islamia graduate. He had in an earlier tweet claimed that after 13 rounds, he leads by 72000 votes.

13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) February 11, 2020

Shaheen Bagh, the venue of the ongoing anti-CAA protest and a part of the Okhla constituency, had witnessed a low turnout with 58.84 per cent voting.

At Shaheen Bagh, a silent protest is being observed against the police action at #Jamia yesterday. They have decided to not speak on the day of #DelhiElectionResults claiming that the protesters do not support any political party. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/TL2YkOp2LE — Rahiba R. Parveen (@RahibaParveen) February 11, 2020

The Okhla seat was seen as a battlefield of gladiators from the Congress and the AAP with Congress putting up veteran Parvez Hashmi, a four-time MLA from the constituency.

The seat was with the Congress till 2015 when Amanatullah wrested it after defeating veteran Asif Mohammad Khan.

