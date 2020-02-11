Home Cities Delhi

We respect mandate: Manoj Tiwari accepts defeat in polls, thanks Delhi voters

Tiwari had earlier asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in the 70-member Assembly and form the government.

Published: 11th February 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 05:31 PM

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in the Assembly polls and thanked the voters of the national capital.

"Thank you to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the party workers for their hard work, We respect the mandate of people. @ArvindKejriwal congratulations to you," he posted on Twitter in Hindi.

"Delhi must have given mandate after careful thinking. Our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent. Delhi did not reject us and the increase (in vote share) is a good sign for us," he told reporters.

He said the BJP hopes that there would be less blame game and more work in the national capital and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in the polls.

After winning the Patparganj seat, AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of indulging in the politics of hate.

"We indulge in politics of development not politics of hate. We're against the roadblock in Shaheen Bagh as we were earlier," he said.

Tiwari had asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in the 70-member Assembly and form the government.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday registered wins in at least 10 constituencies till late afternoon, with its prominent faces Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha emerging victorious from their respective constituencies.

The AAP appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi, with the party leading in 63 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission figures.

The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.

