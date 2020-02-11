With 'massive mandate', Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist': Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday termed the Delhi polls mandate as a ‘victory for people of India’.

The initial trends have shown that AAP is set to repeat for the third time with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal heading the government.

Hitting at the BJP, Singh stated that “BJP needs to understand that politics of hate is not going to work anymore. This election was Kejriwal versus all, they used all might against us, they called Kejriwal ‘terrorist’ but people of Delhi have shown that Kejriwal is their son and have given such a huge victory”.

The AAP leader was referring to remarks made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally.

Verma had called Kejriwal a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

"Despite BJP leaders putting all their force behind it (election campaign), the son of Delhi won. Amit Shah has been shown that the son of Delhi has won and people of Delhi have voted for development and progress," said Singh, referring to Kejriwal.

Singh was addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters here.

CM Kejriwal reached the decked up party headquarters on Tuesday morning with family tracking the assembly election result.

AAP had run its election campaign on the development work done by the Kejriwal government in the last five years on electricity, water, education and health factors.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday.

(With PTI Inputs)