Home Cities Delhi

Congress refuses to learn from past mistakes, suffers another loss in capital

The party was never seen in the fight as the candidates were left to fend for themselves against the high-decibel campaign of AAP and BJP.

Published: 12th February 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (L) addresses a press conference during the counting of votes. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lack of strategy, no leadership after demise of Sheila Dikshit, non-existent grassroots connect and demotivated party workers continue to ail the Congress in Delhi where it once ruled for 15 years. 

What will worry the party is the drop in vote share from 9 per cent in 2015 to 4.26 per cent this time. For the second consecutive time, the party did not open its account with 63 of its 66 candidates losing deposits. 

ALSO READ | 0-70: Congress headquarters deserted on result day as party draws blank again

The party was never seen in the fight as the candidates were left to fend for themselves against the high-decibel campaign of AAP and BJP. Congress top leadership joined campaign only at the fag end.      
 
“We’re again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect... all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility,” tweeted party spokesperson Sharmishta Mukherjee.

ALSO READ: Winner AAP sees a drop in margins during Delhi elections 2020

Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit blamed internal politics for the dismal performance.  A senior leader said the party’s campaign was limited to social media.

“The party should have shortlisted a few seats and focused on those seats by naming strong candidates. Money was spent on social media campaigns which proved futile.”

Another party functionary pointed out that the Congress stayed away from attacking the AAP government and there was a lack of clarity party’s stand with respect to the AAP.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Congress AAP Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls Delhi Assembly Elections
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp