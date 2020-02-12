Congress refuses to learn from past mistakes, suffers another loss in capital

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lack of strategy, no leadership after demise of Sheila Dikshit, non-existent grassroots connect and demotivated party workers continue to ail the Congress in Delhi where it once ruled for 15 years.



What will worry the party is the drop in vote share from 9 per cent in 2015 to 4.26 per cent this time. For the second consecutive time, the party did not open its account with 63 of its 66 candidates losing deposits.



ALSO READ | 0-70: Congress headquarters deserted on result day as party draws blank again

The party was never seen in the fight as the candidates were left to fend for themselves against the high-decibel campaign of AAP and BJP. Congress top leadership joined campaign only at the fag end.



“We’re again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect... all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility,” tweeted party spokesperson Sharmishta Mukherjee.



ALSO READ: Winner AAP sees a drop in margins during Delhi elections 2020

Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit blamed internal politics for the dismal performance. A senior leader said the party’s campaign was limited to social media.



“The party should have shortlisted a few seats and focused on those seats by naming strong candidates. Money was spent on social media campaigns which proved futile.”



Another party functionary pointed out that the Congress stayed away from attacking the AAP government and there was a lack of clarity party’s stand with respect to the AAP.