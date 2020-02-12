Home Cities Delhi

Ensure safety of women students: Delhi University to colleges after Gargi College incident

The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has issued an advisory to all principals to ensure safety of women employees and students in the aftermath of the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College last week.

The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus, it said in the advisory issued on February 10. DU also condemned the Gargi College incident and urged police to take strong action against those involved. It said it has also sought an action taken report from the college principal in the matter.

ALSO READ | Gargi College students march demanding fair inquiry into harassment incident

Girls recall  horror on social  media

A DTC bus full of men stopped infront of the college and men in it forced their way into the college. The college entry gate for men was forcefully opened to let in an ocean of men… ‘Security’ just stopped checking for passes and even IDs after a point.  These men even scaled the walls to enter. Once inside they wreaked havoc… They forced women to share their social media credentials and ‘accidentally’ touched women multiple times.

There was no crowd control, which meant that thousands of people, mostly men, turned up to a ground that does not have the capacity to host that many people. Passes were not checked, so men who did not have passes and were additionally inebriated and disorderly were definitely not college students. The admin could not have expressed in any better way how little they cared about our safety. Even after repeated complaints, the checking of men did not get stricter. Police vans were conveniently parked outside college while girls were being harassed on campus.

(with ENS inputs)

TAGS
Delhi University gargi college Gargi College Molestation Delhi womens safety
